We asked Mamamia's fashion collective: What swimwear are you loving this summer?

Swimwear can be somewhat of a scary territory.

Finding a style and cut to suit your body, comfort level, and keep you sun-safe can be a mission that sends even the bravest of women hiding as summer comes around.

But times are changing.

This year, with the help of Mamamia's resident fashion experts and host of Mamamia's What Are You Wearing podcast, Tamara Davis and Deni Todorovič, shopping for swimwear can be a breeze.

"Every person knows the feeling of going into a change room armed with seven different swimsuits and just hoping for a win," Tamara says.

"I think at best, you might leave with one or two that you like. But at worst, it can be quite traumatic, especially if the change rooms are still using old-fashioned down lights and you're seeing every part of your body that you don't want to see."

Tam's top tips? Buy less and buy well.

"Try not to be too swayed by trends because I really feel that swimwear transcends seasons," she says.

"You know what you feel best in and what you feel best in tends to be what you look best in because you're going to radiate confidence, and you're going to feel like yourself."

Armed with those tips, we took to the Mamamia fashion collective to hear what tried-and-true brands they're reaching for again and again this summer.

Here are their top recommendations for swimwear styles everyone's bound to love.

Katie Parrott

Katie Parrott is a fashion influencer and body activist living in Tasmania.