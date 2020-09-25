Excuse us but we need to talk about how cute this kidswear from Best & Less is.

Sorry, but we need to alert you to something.

We can't help but notice that the cutest kids and babywear going around is coming from Best & Less. And we have lots of evidence.

Watch the trailer for This Glorious Mess, Mamamia's twice-weekly parenting podcast. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The Australian retailer has been releasing some on-trend options for the little ones as we come into the warmer months. Think floral dresses, tie-dye tees and palm-printed sets in trendy colours like millennial pink and mustard (honestly, do these come in our size?)

And already, so many kids are rocking them.