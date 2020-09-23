We have it on good authority these are the 5 things you'll be wearing this summer.

A few months ago, we wrote about what we'd all be wearing when we returned to our workplaces and everyday lives. But with many Australians still in lockdown and the hallmark events of this time of year (think spring racing, summer barbecues and all the weddings) more or less on hold, it kinda feels like fashion is.. cancelled this year.

And that's ok, because our personal style is not exactly a priority with the pandemic and protests and the US election and the looming bushfire season and that Netflix octopus and what were we talking about again?

Oh yeah, fashion.

So let's all agree that clothes shopping isn't a necessity this year - but for some (hi, yes, me) it is a lovely distraction.

If you're looking to add a few fresh pieces to your summer wardrobe, because there WILL be places to wear things (even if for now it's just your balcony), behold the five items you're going to want to shop now - according to the oracle of Instagram.

Cute twinsets.

You're not imagining it. Your feed is suddenly full of matching top and short sets in various shades of pastel. Think of it as the logical evolution of the tracksuits we lived in through lockdown 1.0.



