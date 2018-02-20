Shopping in 5: A plant you can't kill, must-have makeup brushes and a fit-it-all baby bag.

In case you missed it, Mamamia launched a dedicated shopping website last week. It’s packed full of everything you can think of – home, style, beauty, kids, pets and even, ahem, adult products – all at majorly discounted products.

If you’ve got some spare time to sift through, I highly recommend it. If not (time? What’s that?), we’ve rounded up the five best and most exciting bargains available on the site this week. From unkillable greenery to the bag every new mum needs, it’s time to get shopping.

1.The must-have starter makeup brush kit YouTubers rave about at almost half price.

By now most of us realise that makeup looks better when we’re not slapping it on with our fingers, but where do you even begin with makeup brushes? Started by the makeup artist sisters behind YouTube channel PixiWoo, these Real Techniques Makeup Brush Starter Set, usually $45, now $26.99 are the best place to start – and they’re almost half price.

A saving of $18 (that’s brunch this weekend sorted), the eye kit contains a base shadow brush, deluxe crease brush for contouring shadow, an accent brush for detailing, a fine liner brush for liquid and cream eyeliner and a brow brush to give some definition.

2. The fit-it-all AND stylish baby bag every new mum needs at almost 60 per cent off.

When you're a mum, no longer can you just 'leave the house'. Exiting the boundaries of home requires careful planning and packing that you didn't even used to give an overseas holiday. The OiOi Eclipse Dot Carry-All Nappy Bag - Smokey Blue usually $226.88, now $89.99 makes those day trips a little bit easier.

It's stylish and roomy and comes with a large changing mat, wet purse and wipes case and an insulated bottle holder. The bag itself has two main compartments, plenty of zip pockets and an outer zip pocket for easy access to your wallet, key and phone.