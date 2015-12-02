That’s it – we’re quitting the office.

For the past year and a half I’ve been working from home and with every day I don’t have to commute, or deal with a boss staring over my shoulder, I realise it’s going to be one hell of a struggle to ever go back into an office again.

Many people argue working from home encourages laziness, but if you’re a good self-motivator it can be great not only for your productivity but also for your health.

1. You’ll eat better.

While this benefit begins with you removing the year’s supply of Arnott’s Assorted Favourites from the cupboard, the fact that you’re a few steps away from a fully stocked kitchen means when lunch time hits you can make something healthy instead of stepping out for takeaway.

No more ‘I didn’t have time to make lunch so I’ll have to go grab something’ moments. There’s no excuse. The kitchen is right there, so start cooking.

2. You can fit in the gym without being made to feel like a slacker.

Exercising during or before your workday helps clear your head, release stress and makes you more productive but unfortunately in some workplaces, if you’re not glued to your desk during your lunch break, it can be seen as a sign of slacking off. When you work from home, you can factor in time for exercise without anyone judging you or assuming you’ve actually popped off to a sale you saw on Missy Confidential (we’ve all done it).

Whether you knock the gym over in the time you would have wasted on the commute or you pop out during your lunch break, you can fit in at least a full hour of sweating it out without having to worry about factoring in time to get office ready again. Who’s going to mind if you spend the rest of the afternoon working in your gym gear when you’re at home by yourself?

3. You can open a window.

There’s a lot to be said for working in an environment filled with fresh air. Constant air conditioning can lead to all sorts of respiratory problems and dry skin – plus in bigger offices, it’s usually hard to regulate the temperature, which is why some people end up sitting at their desk in a winter coat in the middle of summer, which is no good for anyone.