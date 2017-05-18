Bella Hadid's dress let her crotch steal the show on the Cannes red carpet.

One year ago, model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid stole the show on the Cannes red carpet wearing a red silk gown with a dangerously high split.

Now, it’s 2017 and things are totally, completely different.

Ha. Kidding.

Hadid has worn pretty much the exact same thing (albeit in a lighter shade of millennial pink) on the red carpet of this year’s French film festival’s opening night.

The only difference?

This time, she wasn’t so lucky and didn’t manage to avoid a ‘wardrobe whoopsie’.

As a gust of wind blew (as it sometimes does) and parted the split on her skirt, showing off her - shock horror - undies.

Yes, this just in, women sometimes wear underpants underneath their dresses. I know. Groundbreaking.

No 'side vag' made an appearance here, people.