Just 7 of the most bonkers flat-earth theories that have circulated the internet.

They also believe the planet is surrounded entirely by a wall of ice - which is apparently what we have come to know as Antarctica . Little do we know, the continent is actually a conspiracy which NASA and climate scientists are behind.

Righto.

Over the years, there have been a number of supremely cooked, convoluted and confusing twists to the theory which have emerged.

Here are seven of our favourites:

1. Australia does not exist.

The very bat sh*t conspiracy was floated about in 2017 after a viral Facebook rant on the UNSW Flat Earth Society Facebook page.

Last year, it picked up some momentum again within the flat Earth community, because of course it did.

Apparently, us Australians are either computer generated or actors. Yep.

And when you fly to Australia, you’re actually being taken to different islands near “South America”. Allegedly, Australia is “just a cover-up” as Britain never actually took their criminals there. They just dumped them all in the sea.

Dumped them in the sea.

No, seriously:

This is the world we live in, people.

2. The solar eclipse proves the earth is flat.

So us spherical-Earthers have lived our lives believing solar eclipses truly are moments we can look up at the sky and remember that we live on a spinning ball, right?

Wrong.

Flat-Earthers use the solar eclipse as "evidence" of their beliefs.

According to Forbes, they argued the 2017 total solar eclipse that crossed the United States was evidence of something fishy.

The west-to-east eclipse path raised questions because the sun moves across the sky from east to west, right?

Well, according to livescience.com, the moon orbits Earth from west to east, so the moon's shadow follows the path of the moon.

Another flat Earth theory debunked.

But they certainly don't see it that way.

3. Earth is flat, but Mars is round.

An observation by the founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk who... probably knows his sh*t, was promptly (but very politely) shut down by the Flat Earth Society in 2017.

It was great.

He tweeted (presumably for the lols); "Mars sky is the opposite of Earth. Blue sunrise and sunset. Red during the day," following with the legitimate follow-up question; "Why is there no Flat Mars Society?!"

He probably didn't expect a response directly from the Flat Earth Society itself, but he got one. It was very friendly:

"Hi Elon, thanks for the question. Unlike the Earth, Mars has been observed to be round. We hope you have a fantastic day!"