Just 7 of the most bonkers flat-earth theories that have circulated the internet.

The internet is a confusing place, full of ludicrous conspiracies and terrifying misinformation.
But perhaps the most flummoxing of them all is the long-running theory that the Earth is no more than a giant pancake; flat.
And this is a theory backed by a concerning amount of people worldwide.
The Flat Earth Society is community of passionate theorists so dedicated to legitimising their… non-existent findings, there’s even been a Netflix documentary made about them, Behind the Curve.
Flat-earthers, as opposed to spherical-earthers (¯\_(ツ)_/¯), passionately believe the great voyages of Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano to prove that sailing to the “edge of the world” wouldn’t see us fall off were FAKE.
And all those models of a round Earth we grew up studying in school, perfectly explaining seasons, eclipses, sunrises and sunsets? LIES.
So if it’s not round, what is this planet we live on?
Some believe we exist on a rotating disc that spins around the same way a record would. The sun stays in position, with the moon making its way from side-to-side.
Others describe a “snowglobe” shape – flat on the bottom, but with a curved atmosphere and sky.
Top Comments
If we are actors, where is our acting money?? Or are 23,000 million of us more like Truman from the Truman show? Sheesh.
That's an awful lot of trouble to go to ( not to mention expense ) to maintain a lie about the true nature of the Earth.
Millions of people over at least 250 years were "all in on it " - were they ?
I know Science is complicated and the more it has to explain - the more complicated it becomes.
"Some" of us are too dumb to understand even the most basic scientific facts - but that's OK.
All we have to understand is that science is a "work-in-progress", and that scientists are always eager to update their knowledge because there's no ego at work to stop the quest for the most "up-to-the-minute-truth" .
We can continue to get on planes that travel around the world.
We can continue knowing that our mobile phones will ( via science ) continue to evolve.
And that us Aussies with "our fake lives and accents" can still continue to enjoy actually living in the safest country on Earth because our expert bull-shit meters protect us from buying into conspiracies created by ignorant morons.
I’m still trying to figure out *why* the world’s governments and millions of people would need to keep something like this a secret. Why would they fake an entire country? Why create a hologram of the moon? (Sooo many questions there - has there ever been a real moon? It’s been mentioned in history for hundreds of years, did something happen to it? I’m assuming they didn’t invent hologram technology a couple of thousand years ago... or did they?) How can they say that Mars has been observed to be round, but Earth hasn’t? I know they think all evidence has been faked, why is the Mars evidence real? And the real question - have humans always been this paranoid, or are we just now noticing it because the internet has brought them together and set them loose on the unsuspecting public?