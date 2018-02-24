'Yes, I got married young. No, I didn't get married too early.'

When Instagram blogger Beck Lomas was proposed to, she was just 20 years old.

“It was always something we had joked about, like, when are we going to get married? I knew it was coming sometime, but it was still a massive surprise when it came but I obviously wasn’t unhappy about it,” she tells Mamamia over the phone from her Melbourne home.

With 180,000 followers on Instagram as a health and fitness blogger, the now 23-year-old is an ambassador for Adidas and has been married for 18 months.

In short, she’s not exactly like every other young adult her age.

But despite her youth, Beck says her friends and family weren’t surprised.

A post shared by BECK JACKSON (@becklomas) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

“No one was really surprised at all, we had been together six years prior to that. We had been living together, had been inseparable, had travelled and just done everything to together. People weren’t waiting for it, but they certainly weren’t surprised.

“It was simple, I don’t have plans to not be with this guy any time soon. If I had any doubt, I wouldn’t had been with him. It just didn’t feel to soon. For some people, it may be. But for us, it was the logical next step.”

However, in the three years since her and husband pledged to be together forever, strangers have had no qualms in expressing their judgements.

“At least once a week a stranger or someone I barely know gives me their unwanted opinion on my relationship,” the blogger recently wrote on Instagram.

“‘You look far too young to get married,’ says the middle aged man serving me at the bottle shop. ⠀