The one room Bec Judd says every woman needs in her home.

Dear Men of Australia,

Bec Judd sees your Man Cave and raises her Good Front Room.

On Monday’s episode of the 3pm Pick-Up, the radio host revealed she has one room in her house that exists purely to look good.

Yep, it’s her Good Front Room or GFR.

During the show, her co-host Monty Dimond said she’d noticed that Bec had a ‘good room’ in her house.

“Yeah I do – it’s the GFR, the Good Front Room,” Bec replied.

“So many people have a GFR that’s not used much – but it’s like a pretty room where you put your pretty things, right?” her co-host Yumi Stynes asked.

“Yeah, it’s like the female equivalent of a Man Cave,” Bec replied.

“It’s quite an old school thing to do,” Monty said. “It’s like parents who had the good dining room that you’d only use when guests would come over and you’d get out the good china. And you’d have a good couch and they’d yell: ‘Don’t wear your shoes in that room'”.