A look at the popular beauty treatment that's turned Bec Judd off Instagram.

You won’t be seeing Rebecca Judd’s face for a little while. She’s lying low because, in the words of her radio co-host Monty, it looks like she’s “been blasted with a torch of fire”.

The model, speech pathologist and 3pm Pickup host told listeners yesterday that she’s undergone Fraxel laser treatment – a cosmetic skin resurfacing procedure recommended by her cosmetic clinician.

“I’m not doing any filming this week, and you know that saying ‘You’ve got the face for radio’? That is me,” Judd said.

“There’s no chance of this face, this noggin, on my Instagram, alright?”

Fractional Fraxel Laser Resurfacing is a popular light-based treatment generally used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, age spots, hyper pigmentation and scarring.

While the laser treatments of yesteryear would see patients shuttering themselves in for several weeks, this technique is proving popular due to its relatively quick recovery time - usually a matter of days.

It works by using thin beams of light - roughly the diameter of a human hair - to cause tiny, controlled injuries to the skin. What makes it different from other laser treatments is that rather than blasting the entire surface area, it focuses on a small 'fraction' of the skin, leaving an undamaged zone around it to promote healing.

According to Sydney Specialist Dermatology, the number of treatments required will vary patient to patient, though one or two sessions is sufficient in most cases.