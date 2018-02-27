"These are the 6 brilliant budget beauty products I've found hiding in the baby aisle."

As a mother who’s battled everything from cracked nipples (mine) to nappy rash (my daughter’s), it’s only natural that the baby supermarket aisle has become my second home.

I’m not complaining though, these shopping trips have actually helped me to discover that in amongst the sea of nappies and breast pads are some baby products that double as brilliant beauty products for big people.

The best bit? They’re often a fraction of the price you’d pay for grown up beauty products.

Here are the baby products I may or may not have stolen from my daughter…