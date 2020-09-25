In jail and married to a farmer: What the Beauty And The Geek stars are doing now.

From 2009 to 2014, we were all a bit addicted to Beauty And The Geek. We watched geeks stripping off and beauties solving maths problems. There were mind-blowing makeovers and surprising, sweet romances.

Now, with the news that the reality show is returning to TV with Sophie Monk as the host, Mamamia caught up with some of the most memorable beauties and geeks to see what they’re up to now.

Jeremy Reading (season 1):

Chess champion Reading and Emma Caminiti won the show’s first season. A decade later, Reading was trying for another win – this time, on Australia’s Got Talent. He managed to break the world record for making balloon sculptures.

Lisa McMahon (season 1):

McMahon, who finished runner-up with Corin Storkey, was described as an “aspiring actress” on Beauty And The Geek. But the acting dreams didn’t quite pan out, and when she returned to TV 10 years later, it was with her husband Andy Carman on House Rules.

Jessie Byrne (season 2):

Image: Supplied.

When Byrne and her geek Michael Price won the show, she put most of her $50,000 prize money into her dance school on the Central Coast. It’s grown from 80 kids in a community hall to a studio with 800 students.

“After being on the show I started believing in myself a bit more and taking myself more seriously and I just started educating myself around the proper way to run a business,” she tells Mamamia.

Byrne met her future husband Brad, a carpenter, on a blind double date and they married in Fiji in 2015. She invited Price to the wedding.

“He was single back then and I’m pretty sure I was trying to play matchmaker in Fiji with him at my own wedding – I was still trying to be his wing-woman!”

Byrne and her husband now have two children – Archie, three, and Frankie, one.