Nearly 52 years ago, the Beaumont children vanished. Now investigators have a new lead.

Almost 52 years ago, three children went missing from an Adelaide beach, and so opened investigation that would become one of Australia’s most infamous cold cases.

Now, an investigation by an Australian news team may just lead to the case finally being solved.

On Australia Day in 1966, the Beaumont children – Jane, nine, Arnna, seven, and four-year-old Grant – left their parent’s nearby home to take the short bus ride to Glenelg Beach.

As unusual as that might sound now, it was normal for the time, and the kids had a successful trip to the beach the day before.

This time though, they never returned home.

It's thought that the children were kidnapped at some point during their outing, perhaps even on their way home. However, despite leads and witness claims of seeing the children playing with a "blond man", police have never been able to track down the Beaumont's abductor.

This recent break in the case came via Seven News, who during a year-long investigation into the disappearance found that a possible, previously searched, gravesite was probably searched in the wrong spot.

This month, researchers using new technology found that an area of the Castalloy factory in Plympton, near Glenelg, had been disturbed. The disturbed land measured one metre wide, two metres long and two metres deep - perfect for a gravesite.