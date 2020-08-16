"It's no secret I've been through plenty of stuff." Barry Du Bois on having cancer amid COVID-19.

Barry Du Bois is not a religious man, but when the builder-turned-TV host was undergoing a double dose of chemotherapy in 2017, he prayed. He prayed for strength; not the spiritual or emotional kind, the kind that meant he could lift his own children.

Du Bois was diagnosed with cancer of the bone marrow (plasmacytoma myeloma) back in 2011 after suffering persistent neck pain. Surgery and radiotherapy kept the disease at bay for six years, until it returned as multiple myeloma in 2017.

The aggressive treatment sapped the fit, active star of The Living Room of his usual vigour. In a piece for Men’s Health Australia magazine in 2019, Du Bois wrote that he felt "helpless and weak", a feeling that he worried may one day colour his kids' memories of him.

"You see, I have these incredible memories of the strength of my father, and I was very worried that my own children would remember me as a weak person who was a burden on their mother," the 60-year-old wrote. "I’m a very positive guy, but that thought really haunted me."

"What I have is not curable. But I’m in a great place. I’m as good as someone can be who has multiple myeloma."

Du Bois has long held an overwhelmingly positive attitude towards his diagnosis.

In a new interview with ﻿TV Week﻿, Du Bois admitted that he's not feeling particularly anxious amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have a very moderate treatment at the moment, which I have only about every two months, and throughout COVID I didn't go on it," he explained.

"It does exhaust me, but I'm a pretty fit 60-year-old guy. There are a lot of 30-year-olds who aren't as fit, and they'd be more threatened by COVID than I am."

In an upcoming episode of The Living Room, Du Bois, who turned 60 last month, will celebrate with a This Is Your Life-esque tribute from TV veteran Mike Munro.

"I'm quite an emotional guy, Amanda [Keller] is emotional as well, so yeah, there were tears," he told TV Week.

"It's no secret I've been through plenty of stuff. A lot of people think that's terrible, but I love my life. I love every second of it."