The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 15.

Barron Trump, 14, tested positive for coronavirus.

The 14-year-old son of Melania and Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both his parents were confirmed as COVID-19 positive, but on Wednesday the First Lady said subsequent testing showed Barron had the virus.

"It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news," she said.

To all who have reached out - thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."