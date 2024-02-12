What to do about Barnaby? That’s the question facing Nationals leader David Littleproud after the former deputy prime minister was videoed sprawled on a Canberra street following too many drinks at a couple of Parliament House functions last week.

Barnaby Joyce had fallen off a planter box. The footage showed him still talking on his phone. He was speaking to his wife Vikki Campion. In colourful language, as he lay prone, he was berating himself for his situation.

Joyce said later he was "embarrassed". The explanation being given is that the alcohol didn’t mix with medication he is on. (Apparently the functions, incidentally, were run by the hoteliers and the wine producers.)

On Sunday, Joyce said he didn’t want to say anything more.

Campion and some Coalition colleagues have criticised the fact the person shot a video rather than giving Joyce some help. It’s a fair point, but Littleproud would know it is not the real point. Especially in these times, when there has been a great deal of scrutiny on the conduct of MPs and staffers, this sort of behaviour just reinforces the negative image of politicians.

It is not as though this is a one-off instance of Joyce being in trouble. He has a litany of scandals and scrapes behind him.

Joyce is the opposition spokesman for veterans affairs. We don’t hear a lot from him on that subject. But he has high visibility.

Last week we saw him on the ABC’s Nemesis series, launching into Malcolm Turnbull for the former prime minister’s public attack on Joyce’s affair with Campion, who had worked in his office. Turnbull as a result famously announced the so-called “bonk ban”, prohibiting ministers having sex with their staff. Joyce, also caught up in other controversy at the time, ended up quitting the Nationals leadership and the deputy prime ministership.