The Barefoot Investor's jam jar theory is the perfect way to teach your kids about money.

Pocket money has and always will be a contentious issue with parents.

While some parents believe pocket money should be earned with chores around the house, others think the practice is ridiculous.

But according to the Barefoot Investor, parents should give their children pocket money on just one condition – that they work for it.

“A lot of parents are sporadic with their pocket money, in my view kids need to do jobs and if they don’t do the jobs they don’t get paid,” author Scott Pape told news.com.au‘s Sophie Elsworth.

The author also shared that children are struggling to understand the practice of earning and saving money as they are not handling physical cash.

Pape’s theory, which involves using three jam jars, aims to teach kids the link between working and earning money.

He recommends creating a spend jar, a give jar and a smile jar, so children can physically see where their money is going.

“It’s more important now with money becoming invisible so for me using jam jars makes sense,” he told news.com.au.

“They want to see the money and have a direct link between work and the money piling up.”

We ask a psychologist about whether or not it’s OK to bribe your kids to do well at school with cash, on our podcast for imperfect parents.

Want to hear to more? Subscribe to This Glorious Mess.

Pape has also previously spoken to Mamamia about the importance of teaching your teenagers about financial independence.

The author insists that once children reach the age of 15, parents should force teens into a job.

Pape is is adamant that working is the only way teenagers can begin to truly appreciate money and learn first-hand about financial fundamentals such as budgeting and superannuation.