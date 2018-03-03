Barbra Streisand was so grief-stricken to lose her dog, she had her cloned. Twice.

Barbra Streisand and her beloved dog Sammie spent 14 wonderful years together before the Coton de Tulear sadly passed away in 2017.

If the Academy Award-winning actress’ Instagram feed is anything to go by, the two shared lots of fun memories together.

Often seen on her mum’s hip, Sammie went everywhere Streisand did.

Where’s Sammie? A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 27, 2015 at 9:49am PDT

Streisand now has three dogs, two of which she cloned from Sammie.

Yes, Barbra Streisand cloned her dog.

In an interview with Variety about how she battled the Hollywood boys’ club and the #MeToo movement, the 75-year-old casually mentioned that her two Coton de Tulear dogs were made using Sammie’s DNA.

“Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett have different personalities,” she said. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness.”

Specifically, the magazine reported the dogs had been cloned from cells taken from Sammie before she died.

But what is pet cloning, and why did Streisand decide to do it?