In case you've been living in another universe, Barbie is EVERYWHERE right now. And until we've scrambled into the cinema on July 21 — it's really all we care about.

The rise of Barbiecore is here, and it would be wild not to notice the endless stream of pink peeking through every corner of our lives, especially in the fashion and beauty world.

Because Barbie-branded collaborations have officially taken over.

Watch: Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig interviewed by Laura Brodnik.



Video via Mamamia

To help navigate this pink-fuelled chaos, we're going to dive into the best Barbie beauty collabs worth knowing about.

From OPI to Glasshouse Fragrances, here are seven of the best limited-edition Barbie collaborations you need to check out.

Image: Mermade/ Canva.