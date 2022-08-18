Dear Balenciaga and Kanye West: This sh*t isn't funny.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

According to the Twitter user who shared the image, "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it."

The user added, "They won’t help you find [your] size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

Whether it's a social experiment or a PR stunt, making people 'dumpster dive' for clothing still feels like a weird flex in this climate.

But the reality is that brands with enough clout know people will buy just about anything with a designer logo or, even better, buy into the 'if-you-know-you-know' prestige of Ye's Yeezy GAP range, which is full of nondescript hoodies and t-shirts.

They haven't read the room, but why should they when fans will fork out a few weeks' rent for an item with cult status? The hype is real.

The same goes for a plain white Prada tank currently retailing for AU$1,180.

It's just an ordinary cotton singlet, with a metal Prada logo. No other defining features - what you see is what you get.

So why the outrageous price tag?