Dear Balenciaga and Kanye West: This sh*t isn't funny.

When is a garbage bag not a garbage bag?
When it's a $2,577 Balenciaga garbage bag, apparently.
An accessory from the high-end French label has gone viral because it closely resembles your run-of-the-mill Kitchen Tidy bag, only the price tag is far beyond what you'd pay for a roll of 20 at Woolies.
It comes in classic black, blue, and white leather made to look like plastic, and even has those ties at the top in place of straps.
@insilicobunker wake up its time to buy Balenciaga trash bag for 2k pic.twitter.com/ARmfhsizvR— Adam (@abetrade) July 29, 2022
The bags debuted at the brand's Autumn/Winter 22 runway show earlier this year, with models toting them down the runway in the same way you would carry your rubbish bag out on bin day.
Top Comments