"Just quietly, why are there no good guys on The Bachelorette this year?"

When Sophie Monk was announced as Australia’s next Bachelorette cheers could be heard around the country.

What a great choice! A funny, relatable, straight-talking self-confessed bogan would be the person steering the ship in this popular franchise. It seemed like a recipe for great viewing.

And so far, Sophie has well-and-truly lived up to all of our high expectations. She’s been warm, honest, genuine, hilarious and unafraid to speak her mind. Yes, Sophie’s quest for love should be magical viewing.

But, there’s just one problem.

She really has no decent guys to choose from.

By the end of the second episode it was clear – most of these guys are duds, and the ones that aren’t, well… they’re just nothing special.

This may seem harsh. But let’s just review what we’ve seen so far.

Firstly, I want to know why there are so many early-to-mid-twenty-somethings in the house. There’s Harry, who’s 24, Bingham, 25; Jourdan, 25; 26-year-old Ryan (who is unsuitable for other reasons I probably don’t need to mention), and 24-year-old Apollo.

Now don’t get me wrong – I’m not an ageist here. Men and women can, of course, have successful long-term relationships and marriages with people decades younger than them. As they say, age is just a number. But maturity is a level, and from the glimpses we’ve caught of the younger men in the house, we can’t see their maturity matching up to Sophie’s.

Even Apollo, who seems lovely, just doesn’t look like going the distance with our Soph.

Of the guys aged in their late twenties and early thirties, there are a lot who failed to impress in either Wednesday or Thursday night’s episode. Nothing wrong with them in particular, they might be great for someone else, but a person with a personality as sparkling as Sophie’s deserves an equally charming, entertaining partner.