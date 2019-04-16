Channel 10 has been giving itself a good ol’ pat on the back for airing the “longest unedited scene in reality TV history”.

In case you missed it, that scene was the uncomfortable confrontation between exes Richie and Alex on Bachelor in Paradise.

But apparently, we’ve been duped by the editors once again.

Woman’s Day claim the nine-minute exchange went down very differently to what we saw.

Here’s the teaser Ten fed us in the week before the fight. Post continues after video.

Video by Ten

Richie and Alex met on his Bachelor season in 2016, but broke up a year after the finale. The confrontation was the first time they’d sat down with each other since.

Alex implied throughout their conversation that their relationship crumbled after Richie missed an event of hers that “no woman should go through alone”.

Richie retorted; “Don’t beat around the bush Alex, say it. Because you’re not gonna like my response.”

He also made mention of the way he found out about their relationship ending, via text.

“It was quite a large shock to wake up in the morning and see your relationship ending.”