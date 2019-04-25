Canadian Daniel lasted one day on last year's Bachelor in Paradise. Now... he's back.

If there was one thing that brought Australia together in 2018, it was our shared dislike of Canadian Daniel.

Shiny overseas intruder Daniel Maguire appeared on last year’s Bachelor in Paradise but was sent packing after just one day, after taking Nina Rolleston on the creepiest date we’ve ever seen on the show and calling the Aussie women his “puppets”.

The backlash was swift and brutal.

But Canadian Daniel does not care, you guys. So, he’s back for another round.

The biggest question in the Mamamia office was WHY, CANADIAN DANIEL? WHY?

So we put it to him. And his answer was exactly what we thought the reason would be, but not at all what we expected him to say out loud.

He didn’t spin some line about wanting to find love or ‘being there for the right reasons’. He was… honest.

“You get a paid vacation so I can’t really complain, it’s nice to get away and have some fun,” he told Mamamia.

“I’ve been invited to go on seven shows now, so I’m not going to say no. Number two, they’re fun, I have a good time. I get paid, I get to make money, more than my day job and I’m not going to lie, it’s fun to be on TV and it’s fun if you can make people laugh dependant on your edit and what not.”

Okay, Canadian Daniel, we appreciate your honesty.

And speaking of edits, the 34-year-old reality TV participant, certified personal trainer, world traveller, and model (mate, chill) thought he got a rough one last year. Especially compared his previous appearances on US Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise series.