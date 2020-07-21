What Ciarran from Bachelor in Paradise tells us about the enduring appeal of the 'bad boy'.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Ciarran Stott tried to preempt our changing feelings towards him before Bachelor in Paradise began airing.

"I don't regret anything, but when Bachelor in Paradise comes out, I probably won't get the best edit ever," he told Manchester Evening News back in April.

It looks like things go from bad boy to just... bad for Ciarran on tonight's Paradise ep. Post continues below video.

"I think I'll go from the sweetheart of Australia, to the bad boy of Australia."

He told Mamamia he had "ups and downs" during filming and felt like he "brought a bit of the reality to the reality TV world".

It was all very cryptic, but then the series began, and suddenly we understood.

Ciarran had, from the moment he stripped down to just grapes at the hen's party group date on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette, captured the hearts of Australia.

We laughed with him and enjoyed his unconventional fashion choices, praised his candidness, and yes, cried when he left the mansion after a family death.

His Paradise experience began in much the same way, so uh, with a bunch of grapes.

Oh. Image: Channel 10.