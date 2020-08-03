An investigation into why Timm and Britt really left Bachelor in Paradise.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

On Monday night's Bachelor in Paradise, Timm Hanly asked Brittany Hockley to leave with him.

She agreed, and... off they went without saying goodbye to anyone. Seriously, no one even seemed to notice. There was literally no word of their exit for the rest of the episode. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Timm had told Britt being in paradise didn't bring out the best in him, the night after he got into a wee bit of a fight with Matt Whyatt because Matt... is dating his friend Ciarran's... ex-girlfriend. Now that we think about it, why did Timm care so much? It literally didn't involve him.

"I'm just not feeling myself and I need to get outta here. I don't need to wait around. If anything, Paradise is going to bring me unstuck," he said on camera the following morning.

"At the end of the day I've come here to find a connection. I found a connection with Britt, and I want to take her with me now. Because I can't see us growing in this environment. I think I want to go out into the big wide world and do it with her. I'm just scared she won't want to come with me."

Well, Britt did want to go with him. They packed their bags on the spot and walked out of the resort never to be seen again.