Three new women have entered The Bachelor mansion, and it does not go smoothly.

Just when you thought this season of The Bachelor couldn’t possibly handle any more DRAM-AH, along comes three ‘date crashers’ to shake things up.

Yep, three more girls are here to battle it out for Richie’s heart, and one of them is a gorgeous Aussie model.

Meet Stephanie Dixon, a 25-year-old from Victoria who, according to the official Bachelor Australia facebook page, loves “racing across the country side on a quad bike”.

Sounds like she could be the perfect girl for adrenaline junkie Richie, right?

Steph is also a successful model, with her agency describing her as the "quintessential Aussie babe".