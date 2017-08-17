The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 8: Lying, cheating and a cocktail party storm out.

We begin tonight’s episode with Steph reflecting that now Leah’s left the mansion, “Everything is hunky dory!”

But things were not hunky dory.

It’s approximately 45 seconds before everyone remembers there are other people to hate and new moral battles to be had.

Alix arrives with a single date card and we’re getting really tired of Osher being too busy with other things to deliver the cards himself. The contestants aren’t as good at presenting clues/building suspense/emerging out of the ground etc.

LISTEN: Wondering how the heck cheats prosper? Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald debrief this episode on Bach Chat:

Elora gets the date AND THIS IS HER SECOND SINGLE DATE WHICH IS CIVIL-RIGHTS-MOVEMENT-LEVEL INJUSTICE. Some of his girlfriend’s haven’t even had one date, and Elora has had two and that’s two more than the girl’s who have had none and goodness gracious everyone is very upset.

Jen calls Elora "scum of the earth," which feels slightly uncalled for but okay.

Elora pretends to be sorry but she's not so it doesn't seem very authentic.

She meets Matty J in the Blue Mountains, overlooking the second poo-pond of the week. He tells her they'll be hiking to their unappealing destination, and then makes fun of her because she's wearing heels.

Okay, no.

Look, mate. Before you take a woman hiking down a goddamn mountain you could at the very least tell her to pack her runners. You managed to ensure she had a bikini. This is why we need an Osher. Because he would have briefed her.