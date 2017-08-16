The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 7: It's a slut-shaming witch-hunt.

We begin with Matty J swimming, because he is doing thinking, and everyone knows thinking is best done topless in a pool.

He says he’s had “trouble figuring out some of the women,” which yeah, is to be expected when he knows precisely nothing about almost all of them. He also sent one home last week for expressing her frustration with being on a dating show when she wasn’t going on any dates. It’s all very hard and confusing.

BUT STOP PLS.

It’s Matty’s sister Kate. You may know her from such shows as last season of The Bachelorette when she played herself. She’s here because Matty says sometimes you need someone with fresh eyes to come and take a look at all the women you’re dating. That sounds made up, but okay.

Matty explains to his sister that there were initially 22 girls and now there’s 14, as though this is a situation that makes any sense. Kate apologises because she is pregnant (GEORGE IS GONNA BE A BIG BRUTHA YAS) so she won’t be able to go overseas at the end of the season to meet the final girls. But she’s here now so she can get the judging done on her timetable.

When Kate arrives at the mansion everyone thinks she's an intruder which is frankly ridiculous because they should all have a copy of the Johnson family tree that Osher laminated for them at the beginning of the season.

She delivers a date card which feels a lot a little like treading on Osher's toes but we're sure he's fine. Alix wins, and the rest of the women are told Kate will be spending the day with them.

Then Leah... starts... crying, which is definitely an alarm bell when you introduce someone to your family.