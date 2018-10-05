celebrity

"Absolutely shattered." How other Bachelor stars reacted to last night's shocking finale.

So it happened. We’ve slept on it. But the result of Thursday night’s Bachelor Australia finale still has us reeling. There was a ring, a Britt, a Sophie, a luxurious and completely unnecessary foreign resort destination, and Osher. (Urgh, poor Osher.)

But Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins chose no one.

NO ONE.

Yeah, Britt. Us too. Image: Channel 10.

The fact that we predicted the no-winners result ought to have made it easier, helped us brace for what happened. But no.

And so today we turned to the people who know the program best - the contestants - for some comfort, some insight, some solace. Something.

But it turns out most of them are just as rattled as the rest of us.

Emily Dibden, S6: "Well, that was disappointing."

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Power of Chrissy Teigen's Grief

The Spill

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

No Filter

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Cassandra Wood, S6: "Love you both."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My two soulmates from day 1. Love you both to the moon and back ❤️ #womensupportingwomen #bestfriends

A post shared by Cass Wood ???? (@casswood) on

Vanessa Sunshine, S6: "So happy..."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dasha Gaivoronski, S6: "Girls, please never lose sight of your true identity."

Tara Pavlovic, S5 and Bachelor in Paradise: "Thanks for your honesty."

ADVERTISEMENT

Keira Maguire, S4 and Bachelor in Paradise: "Very disappointed."

Jarrod Woodgate, The Bachelorette S3 and Bachelor in Paradise: "I would know."

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Love, The Bachelorette S2: "

ADVERTISEMENT

And this, which is quite possibly our favourite.

Except it isn't because Osher is our favourite. Always.

Osher. Just Osher.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout