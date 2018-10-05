"Absolutely shattered." How other Bachelor stars reacted to last night's shocking finale.

So it happened. We’ve slept on it. But the result of Thursday night’s Bachelor Australia finale still has us reeling. There was a ring, a Britt, a Sophie, a luxurious and completely unnecessary foreign resort destination, and Osher. (Urgh, poor Osher.)

But Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins chose no one.

NO ONE.

The fact that we predicted the no-winners result ought to have made it easier, helped us brace for what happened. But no.

And so today we turned to the people who know the program best - the contestants - for some comfort, some insight, some solace. Something.

But it turns out most of them are just as rattled as the rest of us.

Emily Dibden, S6: "Well, that was disappointing."