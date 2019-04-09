"For us second-time mums, babymoons are impossible. So we took a toddlermoon instead."

I’ll admit it, the premise isn’t that alluring. A very pregnant woman going on a very long car journey over an eight day period with a toddler gripped by the whys and a bladder that demands a pee stop every 45 minutes.

If it was a movie, it would go straight to DVD because really, who in their right mind would put themselves through that just weeks before the arrival of their second child? Well, yeah you guessed it, I am she.

A few weeks ago, I embarked on what some might call a trip that would test patience, mind and soul – a road trip around New Zealand with my husband and our two-and-a-half-year-old son as I boob-sweated through my 33rd week of pregnancy.

“Oh a babymoon,” my friends bleated when I told them about the break. They had some strange misconception that it’d involve long luxurious walks, spa days and two servings of dessert in the finest restaurants New Zealand had to offer.

Oh no, no. Let’s make one thing clear, a babymoon is only really possible if you’re on your first pregnancy. For us second-time mums, that’s a memory that’s left behind with stain-free clothes and regular blow-drys.

This was a little different. This was a toddler-moon. Never heard of it? Well, that’s because I made it up somewhere between Auckland and the East Coast as my son squealed “holiday” for four consecutive hours inside the tight confines of a Honda Accord.

The concept is easy really. Both parents take annual leave to holiday with their first born one last time. It’s a kind of finale to life as a three before the fourth arrives and life is flipped upside down with sleepless nights and a regular rotation of dirty nappies.