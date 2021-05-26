"I wasn’t willing to let it go." Why my daughter has my surname.

I was never going to change my name when I got married.

After informing my now husband of my decision, he simply said, "I know. Because I know you. I would’ve thought it was weird if you did."

Although the majority of women do choose to take on their husband’s surname, many are preferring to keep their own. Therefore, this was not a unique decision when I made it six years ago.

I did not give it much further thought until 2018, when I became pregnant with our first daughter.

There was no doubt in my mind that I wanted my surname to be incorporated into my daughter’s name.

Firstly, I wanted her to be proud of her heritage from both her parents.

Furthermore, I only have one brother who will not have children, and my father has three sisters who did not keep the family name.

Lastly, I have always felt that it is not just my first, but also my last name that forms my identity, and I wanted to pass that onto my child.

I initially assumed that she would have a double-barrelled surname, as many couples that I know have chosen.

When I raised this with my partner, he, the practical/logical one in our union, strongly disagreed.