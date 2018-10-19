Why desperate parents are sending pleading letters to Woolworths about their babies.

Baby formula supply remains a serious issue for many parents, and a group is claiming Woolworths’ latest move has made it even harder for them to feed their children.

Sydney father Ivan Chan and two other customers wrote a letter to the supermarket giant – which they later posted on Woolworths’ Facebook page – asking for it to reverse a recent decision.

In August, Woolworths relaxed its strict infant formula limit from two tins per customer to up to eight tins per customer.

Chan and fellow parents said this change has made it much harder for them to find and buy the infant formula they need.

“We are a group of concerned customers who are struggling to obtain baby formula for our babies/toddlers, due to some customers buying eight or more tins of formula,” the letter read.

“We have to keep calling stores all over Sydney to feed our children.

“The problem has become acutely worse since Woolworths increased the per customer limit to eight tins per customer.”