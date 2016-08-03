Salim Mehajer's estranged wife Aysha reactivates her social media with one key difference.

The public saga of Aysha and Salim Mehajer has taken an even darker turn after reports the beautician re-opened her social media.

The Daily Telegraph reports Aysha returned to Instagram after taking a hiatus among the very public airing of her marital issues.

The account is now active with content that is said to portray a vastly different reality to the one touted by estranged husband, Salim Mehajer.

The 30-year-old beautician has set the account to private and changed the handle to include the beginning of her maiden name "Learmonth" to create: @aysha_lea.

The account is said to be stripped of all traces of the former deputy mayor despite Salim's account being full of happy couple photos.