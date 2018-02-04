Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Meghan Markle handled an awkward moment in her first royal speech like an absolute pro.



Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, they haven’t yet made another public appearance. That is, until the Endeavour Fund Awards last Thursday, where Meghan was set to present an award to a wounded service person.

She ever so elegantly entered the award ceremony alongside Harry, wearing an Alexander McQueen trouser suit and sporting a shiny smile, seemingly not at all nervous prior to her very first speech as a (nearly) royal.

“I’m truly privileged to be here,” she said to the crowd before announcing the winner of an award for excellence “in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge”.

Then, things got... awkward. Well, what would have been awkward if it were us, anyway. Somehow, Meghan managed to avoid looking like a fool and we want tips, honestly.

Her and her co-presenter looked at each other and their notes confusingly for a little too long, realising they had different winners written down. “We’ve got different notes,” they confessed with a laugh. Meghan handled the small fumble with an effortless smile, and her co-presenter continued to poke fun at the situation. “Who did the notes, eh?,” he joked as Meghan finally pointed to the rightful winner on the page.

Watch the full video below.

2. Michael Buble and his wife Lusiana are expecting their third baby.



Recently, there has been what seems like an endless stream of celebrity baby births and pregnancies being announced, and we're not complaining. Keep 'em coming, universe.

42-year-old Michael Buble and 30-year-old wife Luisana Lopilato have joined in, revealing they're expecting baby number three, more than a year after sharing the unfortunate news of their four-year-old son Noah's liver cancer.