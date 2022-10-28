Michelle and her two sons have autism. This is what she wants you to know.

Michelle believes that having the language around their autism and understanding how each of their brains work has helped them manage their lives better.

"With my autism, when I'm at my best, my 'zest' for life comes out, and it is one of my top strengths. But as I often go at 100 miles an hour, having the language for people to let me know and say, 'Hey, can you dial down the zest right now as the rest of us are not there with you?' Then I can back it up a little!

"And we've used that technique with each other. One of my youngest son's strengths is perseverance, but sometimes we need him to dial down the perseverance because in its extreme, it turns into stubbornness which leads to meltdowns. If we get in before the meltdowns happen, then we can usually figure it out together. It's about knowing what our strengths and triggers are, and having the language for it all."

As a neurodiverse household, Michelle says she feels it's important to set an example by showing the kids what they're capable of. The couple made a conscious decision to take on a big family challenge and move to Canada for a few years, as a way of getting outside their comfort zones.

"We made an intentional decision to move internationally while the boys were still young, after my husband had a job offer. Because of our autism, we love our routines and rhythms and our safe happy places.

"We knew it would be hard to move to the other side of the world and that it would to challenge us all socially to make new relationships. We did it anyway to show the boys that they could do it. Now, if they have the opportunity to change up their routines or make new social interactions later in life, they know they can do it - even with autism."