'The 4 most common misconceptions I face as an autistic woman.'

Misconception 2: Autistic people don’t feel emotions or are "cold".

Dude, I wish! We feel all the feels. My daughter and I like to say we have "big feelings". Because I often get hit over the head with a feeling, and I have no idea what it is. Sometimes it may be a reaction - my brain may recognise a song lyric or a movie line, or something might make me need to stim, out of joy or because something gets set off in my brain and needs me to complete an action, and if I don’t, my brain IS NOT HAPPY.

I can seem unnecessarily fixated on details, but this is because my brain is like a computer, and I need the lines of code to be correct before I can continue. If anyone mentions a "drive-in" to me, I am compelled to sing the lyric from Grease. "Stranded at the drive-in, branded a fool, what will they say, Monday at school."

If someone texts me, and they have a grammatical error in their text, because I paid so much attention to the rules of grammar as a child, it can be really hard for me to not get a "WRONG! WRONG!" warning from my brain.

Likewise, if someone says something that isn’t correct, even though it might be in the midst of a compliment, then I will get a "WARNING!" from my brain that this contains incorrect information.

As we get older, we become aware that it’s not socially appropriate to point out other people’s mistakes, but it’s hard! Our brain is flashing red and we’re meant to ignore that and carry on with the conversation?

We tend to be detail-oriented and can interrupt conversations if we feel that it’s important. We learn the social rules and conventions around this, but often the "WARNING!" in our brain is stronger, and we risk looking unemotional and fixated on details. But, I assure you, that this is not the case. Conversation, and in particular, reciprocity, can be hard, as I’m receiving so many messages from my brain as to what the facts are, what the person is wearing, their eye colour, that pimple on their face, whether their eyes look tired or happy or if they seem like they’re "elsewhere".

And, in one heck of a segue, that brings me to one of the myths that autistic people dislike most of all...

Misconception 3: Autistic people can’t make eye contact.

Right before I was diagnosed with autism, a GP said to me, "why are you pursuing this diagnosis? It won’t change anything. And besides, you make eye contact".

Well, dude, imma eye roll you at that. Yes, I can make eye contact. But it is often painful. If I maintain eye contact with someone I don’t know very well, it is too much. I not only receive information about your eyes, I receive information about how you are "really" doing, your energy, your motivations, all the things. But, it’s often too intense. Or I focus too much on getting the appropriate ratio of eye contact/looking away, and can’t pay attention to the actual conversation.