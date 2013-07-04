Australian Vaccination Network accuses politician of 'chemical rape'.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

‘Chemical Rape…. torture of defenceless infants’.

These are just some of the things Greens health spokesperson Senator Richard Di Natale has been accused of. And why? Because he tried to stop the misinformation about vaccinations.

Senator Di Natale successfully moved a motion in the Senate last week, calling for anti-vaccination lobby group, the Australian Vaccination Network, to be disbanded. The motion was passed unanimously.

The Australian Vaccination Network, who peddle misleading and dangerous, anti-vaccination rhetoric to new parents, have now set their sights on Senator Di Natale. The Senator has become the focus of a vicious online hate campaign in recent days according to News Limited.

They report that emails sent to the Greens Senator included messages like:

‘Go cuck yourself u evil reptilian bastards a contagions there weapon of choice.’

And:

‘Please do some research or go and upgrade your academic qualifications at the recto-cranial inversion university where you currently study.’

In recent years, vaccination rates in Australia have plummeted. There are now over 77,000 children who are not fully immunised. Some parts of NSW now have lower vaccination rates than Rwanda.

Campaigns run by the AVN have had a significant impact, feeding the public misinformation that paints measles as a positive aspect of nature that makes children stronger, and linking vaccinations with autism (a myth that was debunked by medical experts 20 years ago).

Senator Di Natale stated in his speech to the Senate:

“I have had people contact me who have lost children to diseases that have a safe and effective vaccine … well-meaning parents are being fed dangerous misinformation which undermines their faith in the safety of vaccines. This has to stop. Today the Senate has joined with the public health community to send a clear and strong message to those who are peddling lies about vaccines – they should pack up and go home.”

But if this weren’t enough to already have you frothing at the mouth in anger – wait – because there’s more.

Greg Beattie, the leader of the Anti Vaccination Network has reportedly recorded a phone conversation he had with Senator Di Natale without permission. Beattie is now trying to use the recorded phone conversation against the Senator, claiming on the AVN website that Di Natale had “accused me of screaming at him and hung up on me.”