The rate of suicide among young Indigenous men is the highest in the world, according to a new report highlighting the challenges facing young Australians.

The first ever Australian Youth Development Index (YDI) was compiled as part of International Youth Day.

The index helps formulate youth development policy in the domains of education, health and wellbeing, employment as well as political and civic participation, measured across 16 key indicators.

It rates a state or territory’s performance with a score between zero and one, with one being a perfect score.

Among the reports findings were alarming statistics on youth suicide, which showed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men between 25 and 29 had the highest suicide rates in the entire world.

“What that says is that we as a country are failing that particular group of young men,” Youth Action chief executive Katie Acheson said.

“When we look at all the countries that are measuring suicide rates it is shocking that Aboriginal males are so stigmatised and that number is so high.

“We have to do something now.”

The index found Tasmania and Queensland recorded an increase in suicide rates despite national rates remaining steady.

Photo source: ABC News.

Health and wellbeing registered the most significant deterioration over a 10-year period, with the index's authors attributing that to mental health issues and the increasing use of alcohol and other drugs.

Overall, the Australian Capital Territory had the highest YDI score at 0.851, while the Northern Territory had the lowest score at 0.254.

Research finds youth are struggling to gain employment

The report also found employment opportunities for young people had declined in every state and territory, with the NT recording a drop of 80 per cent since 2006.

It also found that in all states and territories, the percentage of young people not engaged in education, employment or training was significantly higher for rural youth than for those in the cities.