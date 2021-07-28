The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 29.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison sets a new target for vaccinations.

Scott Morrison has raised expectations lockdowns will not be needed next year if all Australians are offered coronavirus vaccines.

The prime minister believes all people who want a jab will have the chance to receive one by the end of the year, barring unforeseen circumstances.

"I would expect by Christmas we will be seeing a very different Australia to what we're seeing now," he told reporters in Canberra.

People queue up at the New South Wales Health mass vaccination hub in Homebush. Image: Getty.

Around 17 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated, leaving the nation well behind similar countries five months into the rollout.

But Mr Morrison is increasingly confident as vaccination administrations reach around one million doses a week.

"Lockdowns become a thing of the past when you're at that level."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has previously said 80 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated before we can 'return to normal'.

Australia wins three Gold medals in one day.

Australia matched its best one-day haul at the Olympics, winning three Gold medals in one hour on Wednesday.

Lucy Stephan, Rosie Popa, Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre started the spree when they narrowly held off the Netherlands in a thrilling women's coxless fours victory in Tokyo.