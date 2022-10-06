By Brielle Burns

Sydney is experiencing its wettest year on record as widespread rain and thunderstorms put large parts of NSW on flood alert.

By 1.30pm yesterday, the rain gauge at Sydney's Observatory Hill had passed 2200 millimetres recorded this year, breaking the annual rainfall record of 2194mm set in 1950.

Saturday is set to be a "dangerous day" for the city with warnings of renewed river flooding to the west, months after record peaks were observed.

"We know that our catchments are saturated," Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke told media yesterday. "The dams are full and our rivers are already swollen so any extra rainfall - no matter how minor - is likely to exacerbate existing flooding."

50 current FLOOD warnings across NSW ☔

6th October at 6pm



ADVICE - 36

WATCH & ACT - 14

EMERGENCY WARNING - 0



Monitor the latest warnings on the interactive map on our website: https://t.co/t578A4uJoA

For road closures and to plan your trip visit: https://t.co/PHnMnBFSBx pic.twitter.com/XY9iCOF1ZL — NSW SES (@NSWSES) October 6, 2022

SES Commissioner Carlene York warned renewed flooding could present different challenges, especially to inland communities.

"Don't assume you will get a warning ... it may go straight to an evacuation order," she said.

The Bureau of Meteorology also says rain is likely to lead to river level rises across many already flooded rivers in southern Queensland, Victoria and northern Tasmania, with minor to major flooding likely.

This week, we have already seen significant rainfall across large parts of the country. ☔️ Now a cold front will be added to the mix, leading to another round of #rain, severe storms and gusty winds. https://t.co/TJeugueifY#NSW #QLD #Victoria #Tasmania #Southaustralia pic.twitter.com/23eyqv0AXI — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) October 6, 2022

- With AAP.