By Brielle Burns

Content warning: This post mentions sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

Bruce Lehrmann has been accused of trying to kiss Brittany Higgins weeks before allegedly raping her inside a minister's office at Parliament House.

The allegation came during day two of Lehrmann's trial in the ACT Supreme Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

In a police interview from May 2021, Higgins said Lehrmann "made a pass" at her while the pair were waiting for their respective rides home.

"I rebuffed the kiss, mostly out of shock because I wasn't anticipating it," she told the court yesterday.

Higgins alleged the incident happened after a staff dinner at The Kingston Hotel, a restaurant near parliament, but said she didn't think too much about it.

Brittany Higgins has arrived at the Canberra Supreme Court. She will be first up in the witness box today at 10am. Her police interview will be played to the court, before we hear directly from the 26 year old. @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/e3S262y3OO — Lauren Tomasi (@LaurenTomasi) October 4, 2022

The court also heard Higgins told police she felt "trapped" and "not human" during the alleged rape.

"It didn't feel like it was about me at all," she said.

Later in a text message to her ex-boyfriend Ben Dillaway, Higgins said she had been "barely lucid".

"I really don't feel like it was consensual at all," she said.

The trial continues today.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.