Bruce Lehrmann reportedly 'made a pass' at Brittany Higgins before alleged rape.
Content warning: This post mentions sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.
Bruce Lehrmann has been accused of trying to kiss Brittany Higgins weeks before allegedly raping her inside a minister's office at Parliament House.
The allegation came during day two of Lehrmann's trial in the ACT Supreme Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.
In a police interview from May 2021, Higgins said Lehrmann "made a pass" at her while the pair were waiting for their respective rides home.
"I rebuffed the kiss, mostly out of shock because I wasn't anticipating it," she told the court yesterday.
Higgins alleged the incident happened after a staff dinner at The Kingston Hotel, a restaurant near parliament, but said she didn't think too much about it.
The court also heard Higgins told police she felt "trapped" and "not human" during the alleged rape.
"It didn't feel like it was about me at all," she said.
Later in a text message to her ex-boyfriend Ben Dillaway, Higgins said she had been "barely lucid".
"I really don't feel like it was consensual at all," she said.
The trial continues today.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Julia Gillard reflects on misogyny speech nearly a decade later.
Nearly a decade since Julia Gillard declared in Australian parliament she would not be lectured by then-opposition leader Tony Abbott on sexism and misogyny, she has reflected on the speech that attracted global attention.
The former Labor leader said her chief-of-staff Ben Hubbard asked if she was sure she wanted to respond to an opposition bid to remove then-lower house speaker Peter Slipper, who had sent sexist text messages about women's genitalia.
"I wandered over to the adviser's box and I said to the advisers there, 'I'm going to take this, I'm going to do the reply'," she told a crowd in Sydney last night.
"And Ben said to me 'are you sure?'. Because normally I used to hold myself above the tactics of the opposition on any given day," she said. "Yes, I am sure because I am sick of this s***."
Gillard said for many years she felt the speech was her constant companion.
"Wherever I went it was walking with me alongside me," she said. "But I've come to realise that it's not my companion, it's yours because it's become your anthem of defiance when you are subjected to a sexist slur."
The former prime minister said the unplanned speech was fuelled by a cool anger.
"I felt analytical. I knew precisely what I wanted to say," she said. "And I felt empowered, not embattled, not cowed."
- With AAP.
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family following Rust shooting.
Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers for the Rust movie have reached a settlement with the family of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead during filming last year.
Under the deal, the family's civil lawsuit against Baldwin and others will be dismissed and filming of the movie will resume in January with all the original principal players, Hutchins' husband, Matthew, said in a statement.
Production of the low-budget film was taking place at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021, when Halyna Hutchins, 42, died. Baldwin was rehearsing with a revolver when it fired a live round that hit the Ukrainian cinematographer as well as movie director Joel Souza, who survived.
"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin)," said Hutchins, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer who under the deal will become executive producer of the movie.
"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident."
Baldwin and others could face criminal charges over Hutchins' death, a New Mexico prosecutor said last month.
The actor has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set.
- With AAP.
The sexual assault victims disrupting the legal system.
Content warning: This episode discusses details of sexual assault, please reach out to the resources listed below for help if you are in need.
One of the country's most anticipated criminal trials got underway this week, with former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins taking her alleged rapist to court over an incident in Parliament House in 2019.
But getting to this point hasn't been an easy road for anyone involved and for many survivors of sexual assault, even getting to have their day in court is too far out of their reach.
In today's episode, we look at how the criminal justice system is not set up for victims of sexual violence and what needs to be done to make the system more balanced for both the alleged victim and their accused.
