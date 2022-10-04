Live updates
Multiple states at risk of flooding.
New South Wales, Victoria and southern Queensland are at risk of flooding, as wild weather lashes the east coast.
In NSW, forecasters are warning of a high risk of flooding as multiple weather systems move over the state, with days of heavy falls on already saturated catchments.
"This rainfall is likely to lead to widespread flooding across many of our rivers across NSW," Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday.
Communities that experienced flooding in recent weeks were at a heightened risk, he said.
#Rain and storms extend across #Australia this week, bringing a renewed #flood risk to the eastern states.— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 2, 2022
Further weather systems will move through into next weekend, bringing additional widespread rain to the east.
Latest forecasts and warnings: https://t.co/MFqTo1ZCWa pic.twitter.com/t3ffVHyhMW
Heavy falls and thunderstorms with a risk of flash flooding are expected in the western parts of the Riverina and Central West Slopes and Plains today, as a trough drags moisture across inland NSW.
Between 20-40mm of rainfall is expected today across southern Queensland, inland NSW and Northern Victoria.
A second trough will bring storms, rain and bursts of heavy falls from Queensland to southern Victoria from Thursday night and into Friday, Narramore said.
Finally, a third rainfall system will sweep across southern Queensland, NSW and eastern Victoria on Saturday and Sunday.
- With AAP.
Higgins to take stand at Lehrmann trial after police interview heard in court.
This post mentions sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.
Brittany Higgins is set to give evidence as the first witness in the trial of a former Liberal staffer accused of raping her.
Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent. Higgins alleges the incident occurred in March 2019 inside the Parliament House office of then defence minister Linda Reynolds after a night out with Lehrmann and their colleagues.
The high profile rape trial for one time political staffer, Bruce Lehrman has begun at Canberra's Supreme Court. @LaurenTomasi #9News pic.twitter.com/BmZBghPUBz— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 4, 2022
During a police interview recorded in February 2021 and played for the jury yesterday, Higgins said she did not immediately report the alleged rape because of the culture of silence among political staffers.
"I was shell shocked by what had happened," she told police. "I didn't know who to tell, how to action it or what to do."
Higgins described herself as being "really drunk" the night of the alleged incident.
She told police the pair had been at a bar and then nightclub with colleagues before she and Lehrmann got into a taxi.
While she initially thought she was on her way home, Lehrmann told her he needed to collect some work from Parliament House.
"It felt like it was safe space for me and I didn't say no to going to parliament," she told police. "I didnt have all my devices about me ... but at the time it didn't seem unsafe ... it didn't feel dangerous."
Higgins alleges after the two of them entered Senator Reynolds' office she fell asleep on a couch and woke up to Lehrmann having sex with her.
She will be questioned by prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC and Lehrmann's defence lawyer Steven Whybrow today.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Penny Wong slams North Korean missile test.
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a "reckless and unacceptable act" that threatens the security of Australia's neighbours and partners.
The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover yesterday as the missile appeared to fly over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean.
Senator Wong said that Pyongyang continued to show blatant disregard for multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting its ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.
"We continue to be gravely concerned by North Korea's apparent readiness to undertake a seventh nuclear weapons test," she said in a statement last night.
Senator Wong said the Australian government urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and resume dialogue with the United States and South Korea.
Australia strongly condemns North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile over Japanese territory.— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 4, 2022
It is another demonstration of reckless and unacceptable behaviour that threatens the security of our neighbours and undermines the stability of the Indo-Pacific.
Meanwhile, there have been reports of explosions in South Korea at the closest military base to the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea this morning.
However, early reports suggest it was caused by an accident.
#BREAKING: There have been reports of explosions in South Korea at the closest military base to the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea. #9News pic.twitter.com/Bv7ISxCIBZ— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 4, 2022
- With Reuters and AAP.
Why is everyone freaking out about the new Italian PM?
For the first time since World War II, a far-right fascist political party has taken the reigns of the Italian parliament.
Its leader Georgia Meloni is the first female prime minister of the country, a fact that feminists across the globe would usually be celebrating. But there are some very serious concerns about the views the journalist-turned-politician holds.
In today’s episode, The Quicky team takes a look at who Georgia Meloni is and why she has the world worried about a slide back to a very dark time in our history.
Feature Image: [email protected]_au /AAP/Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty.