By Brielle Burns

New South Wales, Victoria and southern Queensland are at risk of flooding, as wild weather lashes the east coast.

In NSW, forecasters are warning of a high risk of flooding as multiple weather systems move over the state, with days of heavy falls on already saturated catchments.

"This rainfall is likely to lead to widespread flooding across many of our rivers across NSW," Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday.

Communities that experienced flooding in recent weeks were at a heightened risk, he said.

#Rain and storms extend across #Australia this week, bringing a renewed #flood risk to the eastern states.



Further weather systems will move through into next weekend, bringing additional widespread rain to the east.



Latest forecasts and warnings: https://t.co/MFqTo1ZCWa pic.twitter.com/t3ffVHyhMW — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 2, 2022

Heavy falls and thunderstorms with a risk of flash flooding are expected in the western parts of the Riverina and Central West Slopes and Plains today, as a trough drags moisture across inland NSW.

Between 20-40mm of rainfall is expected today across southern Queensland, inland NSW and Northern Victoria.

A second trough will bring storms, rain and bursts of heavy falls from Queensland to southern Victoria from Thursday night and into Friday, Narramore said.

Finally, a third rainfall system will sweep across southern Queensland, NSW and eastern Victoria on Saturday and Sunday.

- With AAP.