Netflix drops release date for Harry & Meghan doco, and everything women are talking about this morning.

By Brielle Burns

Days after we were given our first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Harry & Meghan ahead of its release this week.

The six-part series will give the world a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and decision to step back from royal duties.

The latest trailer, which revealed volume one of the series will be released on December 8, appears to offer more insight into the couple's decision to step down from their working royal roles, as well as the toll placed on women marrying into the royal family.

"It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" Harry says in the trailer.

"It’s a dirty game," he continues. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution is a feeding frenzy."

Meghan adds, "I realised they’re never going to protect you."

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

The trailer also features more behind-the-scene images and footage of the couple, including a clip of Meghan pregnant with the couple’s second child, Lilibet.

"No one knows the full truth," Harry concludes the video. "We know the full truth."