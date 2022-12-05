Netflix drops release date for Harry & Meghan doco, and everything women are talking about this morning.

Live updates
7:12pm
7:10pm
7:06pm
7:02pm
Latest posts
New trailer and release date for Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series.
Days after we were given our first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Harry & Meghan ahead of its release this week.
The six-part series will give the world a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and decision to step back from royal duties.
The latest trailer, which revealed volume one of the series will be released on December 8, appears to offer more insight into the couple's decision to step down from their working royal roles, as well as the toll placed on women marrying into the royal family.
"It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" Harry says in the trailer.
"It’s a dirty game," he continues. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution is a feeding frenzy."
Meghan adds, "I realised they’re never going to protect you."
Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.— Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022
Volume I: December 8
Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx
The trailer also features more behind-the-scene images and footage of the couple, including a clip of Meghan pregnant with the couple’s second child, Lilibet.
"No one knows the full truth," Harry concludes the video. "We know the full truth."
Brittany Higgins partner accuses Linda Reynolds of bullying.
Brittany Higgins partner, David Sharaz, has accused Linda Reynolds of leaking the million dollar compensation claim against her.
Lawyers for Higgins earlier confirmed they are pursuing a civil claim against senators Michaelia Cash and Linda Reynolds, who Higgins worked for between 2019 and 2021.
Media reports suggested the claim could reach $3 million, with news.com.au reporting it includes $2.5 million for future economic loss, past economic loss, general damages of future assistance with at-home care and past and future out-of-pocket expenses of a further $150,000.
Reports of the $3 million amount has since prompted claims that confidential information has been leaked.
In a post on Twitter, Sharaz accused the former defence minister of "leaking privileged information to the paper while Britt’s fragile in a clinic".
"First Linda sent her husband in to watch (an alleged) victim’s cross-examination and was texting the defence team tips. Now she’s leaking privileged information to the paper while Britt’s fragile in a clinic," he wrote.
"When will the bullying end @lindareynoldswa?"
First Linda sent her husband in to watch a victim’s cross-examination and was texting the defence team tips.— David Sharaz (@SharazDavid) December 4, 2022
Now she’s leaking privileged information to the paper while Britt’s fragile in a clinic.
When will the bullying end @lindareynoldswa? https://t.co/gbThELL7dA
Amber Heard files for new Johnny Depp trial.
Amber Heard is seeking a new defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
According to court documents revealed yesterday, Heard has filed for an appeal, seeking a reversal of the verdict or an entirely new trial.
In June, a US jury found Heard defamed Depp, who denied abusing his ex-wife and was awarded $15m in compensatory and punitive damages. Heard won one of three counter-claims against the actor and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.
Amber Heard files appeal against Johnny Depp's US libel win ruling https://t.co/g7bSgOSqSl— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2022
In her appeal request, Heard said the five-week trial was stacked against her unfairly.
She has argued that the exclusion of therapy notes in which she reported being abused resulted in an unfair trial.
As her lawyer said in the court documents: “This case also should never have gone to trial because another court had already concluded that Depp abused Heard on multiple occasions. After Depp filed this case, the United Kingdom High Court of Justice ruled in a separate defamation action brought by Depp that Heard’s abuse allegations were true.”
A group of judges will now decide the merit of the potential appeal.
China protests are rare but can they make change?
Recently we saw Chinese citizens on the streets of cities and towns across China itself, protesting against the communist government.
Now protests are not uncommon, even in countries where this type of anti-government push back can end with someone behind bars, or worse… but what makes these protests so unique, is the fact that they were even able to coordinate a mass gathering at all.
Today we look into why these protests in China are breaking out now and whether their defiance is the sign of the beginning of the end for their leader.
Feature Image: Netflix/AAP/Getty.