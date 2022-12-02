Live updates
Chris Dawson sentenced over wife's murder.
Chris Dawson has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Lynette Dawson, three decades ago.
The 74-year-old former teacher and rugby league player has been in custody since his conviction in the NSW Supreme Court on August 30.
Dawson had pleaded not guilty to killing Lynette, a 33-year-old mother of two who vanished from the couple's home on Sydney's northern beaches in January 1982.
However, after a high-profile, two-month trial, NSW Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison concluded that Dawson had killed his wife after developing a "possessive infatuation" with the family babysitter.
Delivering the sentence this afternoon, Justice Harrison said, "The unavoidable prospect is that Mr Dawson will probably die in jail."
The case received international attention courtesy of The Teacher's Pet, a hugely popular investigative podcast produced for The Australian by journalist Hedley Thomas.
Bruce Lehrmann's rape charge has been dropped.
Bruce Lehrmann won't be going to a second trial, with the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions this morning confirming that the DPP will not be pursuing a prosecution at "the risk of the complainant's life".
Lehrmann was accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins inside an office at Parliament House in 2019. He was tried in the ACT Supreme Court earlier this year, but the trial was abandoned during deliberations due to juror misconduct.
A new trial date was set for February 2023, but as Drumgold announced, "I have made the difficult decision that it is no longer in the public interest to pursue a prosecution at the risk of the complainant's life.
"This has left me no option but to file a notice declining to proceed with the retrial of this matter which I have done this morning. This brings the prosecution to an end."
The decision was based on two independent medical expert's reports detailing the ongoing trauma associated with the prosecution.
On Higgins, Drumgold said: "During the investigation and trial as a sexual assault complainant, Ms Higgins has faced a level of personal attack that I have not seen in over 20 years of doing this work. She has done so with bravery, grace and dignity and it is my hope that this will now stop and Ms Higgins will be allowed to heal."
Charges against Bruce Lehrmann expected to be dropped.
Prosecutors are expected to announce they will no longer pursue a sexual assault charge against the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins.
Nine and news.com.au reported on Thursday night that ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold is set to state that the charge against Bruce Lehrmann will be dropped, reportedly because of evidence detailing the effects of a trial on Higgins' mental health.
Lehrmann was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and was on bail awaiting a new trial in the ACT Supreme Court after juror misconduct derailed the first.
Higgins alleged Lehrmann raped her inside the office of former Liberal defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, who they worked for as staffers.
Lehrmann pleaded not guilty and maintains no sexual interaction occurred.
Drumgold is expected to make an announcement related to the case at 10am today in Canberra.
He had previously indicated he would proceed with a retrial in February.
- With AAP.
Pregnant mother dies after being attacked in a Perth car park.
A pregnant mother and her unborn baby have died after a "senseless" attack in a Perth car park.
30-year-old Noongar woman Diane Miller suffered a heart attack when a brick was thrown through the open window of her car at a shopping centre in Karawara on Tuesday night. She was five months pregnant and was also the mother to an eight-month-old son.
Miller’s brother confirmed her death last night, telling NITV their family has been "destroyed".
"We just lost our world... the baby passed away too," Malcolm Clifton told the publication.
A 17-year-old boy who allegedly threw the concrete block faced Perth Children's Court on Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm and breach of bail. He was remanded in custody and is due to return to court on December 9.
Yesterday, WA Police said homicide squad detectives had taken carriage of the investigation and made a fresh appeal for public assistance.
Police have alleged there was an argument involving a group of teenagers and Miller's partner, who had been driving the car. The parties are not believed to have been known to each other.
"This is, quite simply, senseless violence by a bunch of teenagers," Inspector Brett Baddock told reporters.
"From what we can gather, it's unprovoked. I think they've gone out looking for trouble and they've found it."
Members of the public attempted to resuscitate Miller before an ambulance arrived. Her loved ones have said she suffered bleeding to her brain.
Premier Mark McGowan said it was a terrible situation for the family.
"It's very, very sad for her and her unborn child. It's one of those things that is just beyond description, that this could happen to someone," he said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam vision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
- With AAP.
Trailer for Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series drops.
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docu-series, Harry & Meghan.
The six-part series will give the world a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and decision to step back from royal duties.
"No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors," Prince Harry says in the trailer. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
The trailer features black-and-white images of the couple throughout their relationship, including one where Meghan appears to be crying while speaking on the phone.
"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan says at the end of the trailer.
The trailer does not confirm when the series will be released. However, according to reports, it will be dropped on Netflix next week.
Feature Image: AAP/Facebook/Netflix.