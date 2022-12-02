By Brielle Burn

A pregnant mother and her unborn baby have died after a "senseless" attack in a Perth car park.

30-year-old Noongar woman Diane Miller suffered a heart attack when a brick was thrown through the open window of her car at a shopping centre in Karawara on Tuesday night. She was five months pregnant and was also the mother to an eight-month-old son.



Miller’s brother confirmed her death last night, telling NITV their family has been "destroyed".﻿

"We just lost our world... the baby passed away too," Malcolm Clifton told the publication.

Diane Miller, 30, was critically injured after a piece of concrete was thrown through her car window and struck her in the head outside a Perth shopping centre. Read more: https://t.co/IVJStBUsfZ #TheAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/dNv6cU7PgS — The Advertiser (@theTiser) December 1, 2022

A 17-year-old boy who allegedly threw the concrete block faced Perth Children's Court on Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm and breach of bail. He was remanded in custody and is due to return to court on December 9.

Yesterday, WA Police said homicide squad detectives had taken carriage of the investigation and made a fresh appeal for public assistance.

Police have alleged there was an argument involving a group of teenagers and Miller's partner, who had been driving the car. The parties are not believed to have been known to each other.

"This is, quite simply, senseless violence by a bunch of teenagers," Inspector Brett Baddock told reporters.

"From what we can gather, it's unprovoked. I think they've gone out looking for trouble and they've found it."

Members of the public attempted to resuscitate Miller before an ambulance arrived. Her loved ones have said she suffered bleeding to her brain.

Diane Miller is in hospital on life support with critical swelling of the brain. If she dies, so to will her baby. Her young son will be left without his mother.

Male violence in Australia is an epidemic and women are the collateral damage. https://t.co/ObEyhfnxql — Australian Femicide Watch (@MapFemicide) December 1, 2022

Premier Mark McGowan said it was a terrible situation for the family.

"It's very, very sad for her and her unborn child. It's one of those things that is just beyond description, that this could happen to someone," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam vision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

