Queensland couple charged with murder and torture after baby boy found dead.

By Brielle Burns

A man and a woman have been charged with murder and torture after their seven-month-old boy was found dead by police in Queensland.

33-year-old Reinhardt (Ryan) Albert Bosch and 22-year-old Noemi Kondacs were charged with one count each of murder and torture yesterday, after police were called to a home at Yugar, north of Brisbane, about 6.45am yesterday morning in relation to an unresponsive child.

"I have been a detective for 30 odd years, it's one of the most confronting scenes that I've seen," said Queensland Police Detective Inspector David Jackman.

He said the man made the initial call to paramedics.

Police will allege the couple prayed over the child’s body while they waited for the ambulance to arrive, the Courier Mail reports.

Detectives have charged a man and a woman following the death of a 7-month-old boy at Yugar.🔗https://t.co/hsKGijdRfT pic.twitter.com/6kqo3Mkubz — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 3, 2022 They were taken into custody at the scene where the infant was located deceased, police said.

"The investigations uncovered injuries to the child that are enough for us to charge with murder," Det Insp Jackman said.

The pair were not previously known to police, and nor was the address.

They will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

- With AAP.