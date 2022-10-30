By Brielle Burns

An Australian has died after being caught up in a stampede in the capital of South Korea on Saturday night that has left more than 150 people dead.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it had been notified of the Australian's death in Seoul on Saturday night, local time.

A spokesman said consular officials were providing assistance to the deceased's family. They are also working to help other Australians present at the event.

"The Australian government sends its condolences to the family and others affected by this tragic incident," the spokesman said.

There has been confirmation overnight that an Australian is among the 154 killed in a stampede in South Korea. @vella_lara #9News pic.twitter.com/Lm8L9mgVGm — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 30, 2022

The disaster occurred as a huge crowd celebrating Halloween on Saturday night surged into an alley in a nightclub area, which is popular among young people, expatriates and travellers, in Seoul.

More than 153 people were killed, including 97 women and 56 men. More than 80 per cent of the dead are in their 20s and 30s, but at least four were teenagers. At least 20 of the dead are foreigners including one American and others from China, Russia, Iran and elsewhere.

"Our sincere condolences for all affected by this terrible tragedy," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter on Sunday, before news broke of the Australian's death.

Our sincere condolences for all affected by this terrible tragedy - Australians can call DFAT 1300555135 or outside Australia +61261623305 if concerned about loved ones https://t.co/bQJp8C3a8c — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 29, 2022

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the death count could further rise as 37 of the 133 other injured people were in serious conditions.

- With AAP.