Aussie among 153 dead in South Korean Halloween crowd crush.
An Australian has died after being caught up in a stampede in the capital of South Korea on Saturday night that has left more than 150 people dead.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it had been notified of the Australian's death in Seoul on Saturday night, local time.
A spokesman said consular officials were providing assistance to the deceased's family. They are also working to help other Australians present at the event.
"The Australian government sends its condolences to the family and others affected by this tragic incident," the spokesman said.
There has been confirmation overnight that an Australian is among the 154 killed in a stampede in South Korea. @vella_lara #9News pic.twitter.com/Lm8L9mgVGm— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 30, 2022
The disaster occurred as a huge crowd celebrating Halloween on Saturday night surged into an alley in a nightclub area, which is popular among young people, expatriates and travellers, in Seoul.
More than 153 people were killed, including 97 women and 56 men. More than 80 per cent of the dead are in their 20s and 30s, but at least four were teenagers. At least 20 of the dead are foreigners including one American and others from China, Russia, Iran and elsewhere.
"Our sincere condolences for all affected by this terrible tragedy," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter on Sunday, before news broke of the Australian's death.
Our sincere condolences for all affected by this terrible tragedy - Australians can call DFAT 1300555135 or outside Australia +61261623305 if concerned about loved ones https://t.co/bQJp8C3a8c— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 29, 2022
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the death count could further rise as 37 of the 133 other injured people were in serious conditions.
- With AAP.
States brace for storms as communities clean up after floods.
Residents across Australia's east coast are bracing for more wild weather this week, as communities hit hard by flooding are still cleaning up.
Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Tasmania were put on alert for severe winds and thunderstorms as early as yesterday afternoon.
Tasmania's State Emergency Service (SES) warned severe thunderstorms in southern parts of the state could lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
Satellite imagery shows cloud increasing over southern and central #Aus as a low-pressure system and cold front move east.— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 29, 2022
Rain, storms, gusty winds, and unseasonal cold and #snow will impact the eastern states this week 🌧️❄️
⚠️Latest warnings: https://t.co/49tFQatHH9 pic.twitter.com/rrpDdG8mhG
Residents in southern parts of Victoria have also been put on alert, with a severe weather warning in place for damaging winds.
The warning stretches from the South Australian border through to Gippsland, impacting greater Melbourne as well as Maryborough, Kyneton, Castlemaine, Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat. The Bureau of Meteorology warns anyone in those areas to avoid travel if possible and stay indoors.
An evacuation order remains in place at Echuca along the Murray River and residents in flood-affected communities have been warned of a gastro outbreak due to contaminated floodwater.
Across the border in NSW, more than 1000 homes and businesses have been damaged by the floods so far.
Severe thunderstorms could develop across the state this afternoon and evening, with peak gusts of up to 90km/h.
- With AAP.
Fiona Falkiner marries fiancée Hayley Willis.
Model and former The Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner has tied the knot with her fiancée, sports reporter Hayley Willis.
The pair, who announced their engagement back in 2019, shared photos of their Byron Bay wedding on Instagram on Sunday.
"Forever," the couple captioned posts shared on both of their Instagram accounts.
In one photo, Fiona and Hayley are seen holding their two children, including their son Spencer, who they welcomed in August, and their son Hunter, who was born in March last year.
The couple announced their engagement three years ago when Hayley popped the question while holidaying in Vanuatu.
"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you Fee," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
