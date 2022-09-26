By Brielle Burns

Further heavy rainfall and forecasts for severe storms have NSW and Victoria on watch for more flooding, as the entire country braces for rain.

Western parts of the state near the South Australian border will be the first in line for a drenching on Tuesday, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jane Golding said.

Severe storms could form and threaten heavy rainfall in a short period of time, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas.

It's not going to rain everywhere, every day, let's be clear about that. But a series of weather systems could deliver rain to virtually all parts of Australia over the coming 10 days. This map shows one model's predicted rain over the next 10 days.https://t.co/8J9bPSPgbx pic.twitter.com/nY18qx358t — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) September 26, 2022

A large low pressure system is set to collide with a cold trough - sparking significant precipitation through all of Australia's states and territories.

Weatherzone says almost the entire country will see rainfall over the next 10 days as the huge system sweeps through.

Storm season kicks off officially on October 1 in NSW, Ms Golding said, meaning the latest band of storms is not unusual for this time of year, however conditions in the Pacific and Indian oceans, and the recent declaration of a third La Nina system are also influencing the weather.

- With AAP