Rain bomb to soak all of Australia from Tuesday.
Further heavy rainfall and forecasts for severe storms have NSW and Victoria on watch for more flooding, as the entire country braces for rain.
Western parts of the state near the South Australian border will be the first in line for a drenching on Tuesday, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jane Golding said.
Severe storms could form and threaten heavy rainfall in a short period of time, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas.
It's not going to rain everywhere, every day, let's be clear about that. But a series of weather systems could deliver rain to virtually all parts of Australia over the coming 10 days. This map shows one model's predicted rain over the next 10 days.https://t.co/8J9bPSPgbx pic.twitter.com/nY18qx358t— Weatherzone (@weatherzone) September 26, 2022
A large low pressure system is set to collide with a cold trough - sparking significant precipitation through all of Australia's states and territories.
Weatherzone says almost the entire country will see rainfall over the next 10 days as the huge system sweeps through.
Storm season kicks off officially on October 1 in NSW, Ms Golding said, meaning the latest band of storms is not unusual for this time of year, however conditions in the Pacific and Indian oceans, and the recent declaration of a third La Nina system are also influencing the weather.
- With AAP
More racist police texts heard at Kumanjayi Walker inquest.
A Northern Territory policeman's concerning text messages before he shot an Indigenous teenager dead have again dominated an inquest into the death.
Kumanjayi Walker, 19, died after Constable Zachary Rolfe shot him three times during an attempted arrest in Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs on November 9, 2019. The officer was acquitted at trial in March of murdering Walker amid accusations his use of force after Walker stabbed him was heavy handed.
The inquest into the Warlpiri man's death heard yesterday that Const Rolfe sent and received a series of text messages in the months before the shooting referring to Aboriginal people as "bush c**ns", "n***ers" and "grubby f***s".
In one text, Const Rolfe said "I'm always ready to make my (body worn) camera face the other way" while discussing the apprehension of an offender during which a colleague allegedly "lost his s***".
He also called senior officers investigating a workmate over his allegedly heavy-handed conduct "gay c***s".
Asked about the messages and the use of terms such as "bush c**ns", assistant commissioner Travis Wurst said it was "disgusting".
"It's inappropriate. It's not the language of (the Northern Territory Police Force). It's not the language of our community. It's not reflective of who we are," he told the coroner. "That language undermines the culture of being a police officer in this agency and what it means to wear this uniform."
Wurst said he was unaware officers were using the racist terms, saying it should be investigated. He also rejected the notion it may have been officers "blowing off steam" and agreed it could lead to Indigenous people being de-humanised.
The inquest continues today.
READ: Horrific racist texts and "cultural payback": What we've learned from the Kumanjayi Walker inquest.
- With AAP.
"Just get over it." Grace Tame on the criticism she receives as an activist.
Warning: This post deals with child sexual abuse and may be triggering for some readers.
Sexual assault survivor Grace Tame has responded to criticisms she's received during her time as an activist, saying the worst phrase she's been told is to ‘get over it’.
Speaking on The Project last night, former Australian of the Year, who was 15 when she was sexually abused by a teacher at St Michael’s Collegiate School in Tasmania, shared that people have accused her of "being somebody who exaggerates things or dramatises things, or that I changed my story".
"And it's not the case at all. Such is the nature of grooming and child sexual abuse, that as you age and grow, so to does the trauma agent grow along with you," she told The Project co-host Carrie Bickmore.
"And it doesn't matter how big you are physically or tough you are or smart you are to begin with. Once you are traumatised, your neural pathways are permanently altered. And that is how our trauma works."
Grace Tame is telling her story in her memoir but tells @BickmoreCarrie why survivors are still struggling to have their voices heard, even someone with her powerful platform.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/HnFKrIHx78— The Project (@theprojecttv) September 26, 2022
The 27-year-old, who is releasing a memoir today, said trauma is "not a force of logic, it is a force of nature."
"Of all the cultural ignorant phrases that I've heard in my time as an advocate, 'just get over' it is probably the worst – if only because it is scientifically impossible."
If this brings up any issues for you, contact Bravehearts, an organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, on 1800 272 831.
- With AAP.
15 people including 11 children killed in Russian school shooting.
Warning: This post deal with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.
A gunman with a swastika on his t-shirt has killed 17 people, including 11 children, and wounded 24 at a school in Russia before killing himself.
The attacker, a man in his early thirties who was named by authorities as Artem Kazantsev, killed two security guards and then opened fire on students and teachers at School Number 88 in Izhevsk, where he had once been a pupil.
A gunman with a swastika on his t-shirt killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 20 at a school in Russia before killing himself, investigators said https://t.co/B4JASmepfm pic.twitter.com/XKuWraXvEV— Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2022
Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said it was looking into the perpetrator's suspected neo-Nazi links.
"Currently investigators... are conducting a search of his residence and studying the personality of the attacker, his views and surrounding milieu," the committee said in a statement on Monday.
Tass news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition. The Investigative Committee said that of the 24 people wounded, all but two were children.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin "deeply mourns" the death, and described the incident as "a terrorist act by a person who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist organisation or group".
The attack follows a school shooting earlier this year in April when an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before killing himself.
If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
- With AAP
Women in Iran react to the death of Mahsa Amini.
The death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the Iranian morality police has set off the rage felt by many women who say the constant policing of their dress code is nothing more than a tool of oppression.
So they have taken to the streets, burning their headscarves and cutting their hair to try and show the regime that they are no longer willing to stand by and allow them to control their every move.
But will this end with any significant change or will it be like protests of the past where the regime ended it in the worst possible way?
Today, The Quicky team looks at the wearing of the hijab in Iran and how it went from a being a form of cultural expression to a hated symbol of oppression.
