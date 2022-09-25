By Chelsea McLaughlin

A five-year-old boy who drowned in rural New South Wales floodwaters has been identified as Jayden El Jer.

The El Jer family, from Sydney, were on their way back to their holiday home at Tullamore after a trip to Dubbo Zoo on Friday, when they became trapped in raging floodwaters about 8pm.

The boy's parents were reportedly able to remove restraints from two younger children in the car, but weren't able to free the older boy.

After an exhaustive overnight search, Jayden's body was found at 3pm on Saturday.

Heavy rain has hit the Tullamore area since Wednesday, with 100 millimetres in just one day flooding the Bogan River.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Jayden's death was "incredibly tragic", while urging people to heed warnings.

"I extend on behalf of everybody across our state, our thoughts and prayers and hearts go out to the family," the premier said on Sunday.

Low and moderate rain is expected across NSW throughout the week but the Bureau of Meteorology warns this might not bring the respite needed.

The flood impacts were likely to linger for weeks, if not months. There was a low threat of severe thunderstorms but if they did form, they would bring heavier rain.

Low to moderate rain was expected across inland NSW until Wednesday before the weather system is expected to move offshore, bringing moderate rainfalls across the state's coastline through to the weekend.

Two NSW towns are likely to be isolated for days as the flood emergency continues.

The towns of Warren and Wee Waa, in the state's north, are cut off by road and expected to remain that way for days.

Emergency services are using aircraft to delivery water, medicine, food and other supplies to residents.

- With AAP