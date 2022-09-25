Live updates
Child who drowned in NSW floodwaters identified as Sydney 5yo Jayden El Jer.
A five-year-old boy who drowned in rural New South Wales floodwaters has been identified as Jayden El Jer.
The El Jer family, from Sydney, were on their way back to their holiday home at Tullamore after a trip to Dubbo Zoo on Friday, when they became trapped in raging floodwaters about 8pm.
The boy's parents were reportedly able to remove restraints from two younger children in the car, but weren't able to free the older boy.
A boy who drowned in floodwaters in rural New South Wales on the weekend has been identified as five-year-old Jayden El Jer.
After an exhaustive overnight search, Jayden's body was found at 3pm on Saturday.
Heavy rain has hit the Tullamore area since Wednesday, with 100 millimetres in just one day flooding the Bogan River.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Jayden's death was "incredibly tragic", while urging people to heed warnings.
"I extend on behalf of everybody across our state, our thoughts and prayers and hearts go out to the family," the premier said on Sunday.
Low and moderate rain is expected across NSW throughout the week but the Bureau of Meteorology warns this might not bring the respite needed.
The flood impacts were likely to linger for weeks, if not months. There was a low threat of severe thunderstorms but if they did form, they would bring heavier rain.
Low to moderate rain was expected across inland NSW until Wednesday before the weather system is expected to move offshore, bringing moderate rainfalls across the state's coastline through to the weekend.
Two NSW towns are likely to be isolated for days as the flood emergency continues.
The towns of Warren and Wee Waa, in the state's north, are cut off by road and expected to remain that way for days.
Emergency services are using aircraft to delivery water, medicine, food and other supplies to residents.
- With AAP
Indigenous Voice campaign hits TV screens.
Australians from all walks of life are being urged to support an Indigenous voice to parliament in an emotive new television advertisement.
The "History Is Calling" campaign, launched on Monday by the architects of the Uluru Statement, encourages Australians to vote for constitutional change.
It is the first TV ad launched by advocates after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a referendum would be held in this term of parliament.
"And that's how we changed this country for the better…. How we made history."
We are proud to release our official ad as part of the History is Calling referendum education campaign.
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/O3l55HV7ju
The ad stars Pitjantjatjara and Nyungar man Trevor Jamieson, who tells a group of children sitting around a campfire in the desert about how everyday Australians helped First Nations people to achieve a voice to parliament.
Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis said the advertisement, directed by Kamilaroi man Jordan Watton, showed how ordinary Australians could help to shape the nation's history.
"It's vital in these next few months that we continue this momentum and educate Australians on what the voice is, why it matters and what it will do for the future," she said.
"We know this will take time, as many Australians are only joining us on this long journey now, but we are closer than ever to real, tangible change."
The government has proposed adding three sentences to the constitution outlining the creation of a body which would represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
It would advise parliament and the government on matters relating to Indigenous people but would be "subservient" to legislation.
The government is working with First Nations leaders to determine the timing for a successful referendum and the public information needed for it to pass.
Recent polling has shown voters are broadly supportive of the proposal but have limited understanding of what it will involve.
- with AAP
Iran's Amini protests leave 41 dead, including protester in viral video.
A total of 41 people have been killed since the start of protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, Iranian broadcaster IRIB reports.
There was no official confirmation of the figure.
According to the family of Hadis Najafi, who was shown in a viral video tying her hair back without hijab while participating in protests in Karaj, the 20-year-old is among the dead.
Hadis Najafi 21 Yr old girl must become another symbol like #MahsaAmini, because she didn't keep silent in the face of tyranny. She got killed for the crime of protesting the brutal death of Mahsa.
I call on world to be the voice of #HadisNajafi too. A true hero.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/mWTrnsUVT5
Najafi's sister told a US-based activist that she had died after being shot by security forces.
The protests continued through the night into the early hours of Sunday, with videos circulating on social media showing demonstrators in Tehran and other parts of the country.
It was not possible to independently verify the footage.
Tehran, tonight.
Despite huge crackdown, Iranian women & men got back to the streets again to chant against the whole regime. No one asking for reform. Islamic Republican and Taliban cannot be reformed. #MahsaAmini is becoming a symbol for #IranRevolution
According to eyewitnesses in the capital Tehran, both security forces and protesters are turning more and more violent.
Demonstrators also chanted slogans like "Death to the dictator," "This is the year of bloodshed" and "We'd rather die than continue to endure humiliation!", as gunfire could increasingly be heard.
Protests erupted after Amini fell into a coma and died in hospital days after she was arrested on September 13 for not covering herself according to the country's strict Islamic dress code.
Critics accuse Iran's morality police of using violence.
The police reject the accusations and the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday that they were not to blame, claiming that the young woman died of heart failure at the police station.
Meanwhile, thousands of government supporters gathered for counter-demonstrations in Tehran and other cities on Sunday, according to reports by state media.
- With AAP
