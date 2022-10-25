A female focused budget, and everything women are talking about this morning.

Live updates
Women's safety and prosperity a key focus of the budget.
The personal safety and economic security of Australian women has been placed at the forefront of the federal budget.
Women’s financial security is the centrepiece of the Albanese government’s plan to improve gender equality across the nation.
A record $1.7 billion will be spent over six years to end violence against women and children.
The funding will go towards programs included in a national domestic and family violence prevention strategy, with the Commonwealth also developing a framework to make Australia a global leader in gender equity.
An extra 500 frontline service and community workers will support women experiencing domestic and sexual violence, in an effort to clear a backlog of cases and relieve pressure on strained services.
Today Labor is delivering our first Budget.
It's one that's good for families, good for women and responds to the economic conditions we're in right now.
Not long until @JEChalmers & I get to share it with you.
One of Labor’s key election promises, affordable childcare for Australian families, has been allocated $4.7 billion in a bid to improve women’s participation in the workforce.
Paid parental leave will receive a $531.6 million boost to expand the scheme up to 26 weeks by July 2026.
An initial $3.4 million will be set aside to introduce a program offering 10 days of paid domestic and family violence leave.
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said increased equality was key to reducing gender-based violence.
“We made a promise to deliver a national gender equality strategy that will map how we can improve outcomes for women by boosting their economic security and addressing structural barriers and inequalities that are a major driver behind gender-based violence,” Senator Gallagher said.
Education for consent and respectful relationships will receive $83.5 million over six years, with $42.5 million set aside for sexual harassment at work, to implement recommendations of the [email protected] report.
-With AAP.
Jury to keep deliberating Lehrmann verdict.
Jurors in the trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins are entering a fifth day of deliberations after being instructed by a judge to keep trying to find a verdict.
Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and is facing a criminal trial in the ACT Supreme Court.
On Tuesday afternoon, following three days and six hours of deliberations, the jury sent a note to the court indicating they were unable to reach a unanimous agreement.
But Chief Justice Lucy McCallum sent them back to the deliberation room, saying experience shows juries are able to reach a decision if given more time.
"I ask you to retire again to see if you can reach a verdict in this trial," she said.
She said they must calmly and objectively listen to each other's opinions and try to reach a unanimous decision.
She reminded them they could not join in a verdict if they did not "honestly and genuinely" think it was the correct one.
Within minutes, the jury sent another note asking to finish for the day and return to court with "fresh minds" on Wednesday.
Earlier in the week, the jury asked for "a little extra time" and the chief justice assured them there was no rush.
The deliberations followed a 12-day trial where jurors heard from 29 witnesses, including Liberal senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash.
Ms Higgins alleges Lehrmann raped her in the parliamentary office of Senator Reynolds when they worked for her as defence industry minister in March 2019. He denies any sexual interaction happened.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
-With AAP.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye.
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision the German sportswear brand says will hit its bottom line.
"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement Tuesday.
"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Breaking News: Adidas cut ties with Kanye West, ending what may have been his most significant corporate fashion partnership after he made antisemitic remarks.
The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.
Adidas said on Tuesday that it conducted a "thorough review" and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies.
The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($A390 million) to its net income this year from the move.
Forbes has also reported a major hit to West's personal fortune, with the artist now worth $400m, down from $2 billion in the magazine's billionaires list this year.
-With AAP.
Will we even have a Summer this year?
Rain, rain go away, come again another day.
The endless wet weather of late has put a dampener on events, lives, and businesses across Australia.
But word on the street is that La Nina is almost over for this season, so how do we know that's true and what does that mean for what comes after?
