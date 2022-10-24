The UK has another new PM, and all the news women are talking about today.

Live updates
8:12pm
8:08pm
8:02pm
8:01pm
Latest posts
Rishi Sunak is the United Kingdom's youngest prime minister.
Rishi Sunak will become the United Kingdom's youngest prime minister in modern times after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.
One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak, 42, will become the country's first prime minister of Indian origin - and its third prime minister in less than two months - as he takes over during one of the most turbulent eras in UK political history.
He replaces Liz Truss, who only lasted 44 days before she resigned, needing to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil, and seeking to lead a party that has fractured along ideological lines.
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister https://t.co/ry0WGLEVpN— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 24, 2022
He told his MPs on Monday that they faced an "existential crisis" and must "unite or die".
He told the country it faced a "profound economic challenge".
"We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said.
The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss will be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild the UK's fiscal reputation just as the country slides into one of the toughest downturns in decades, hit by the surging cost of energy and food.
- With AAP
Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan dies.
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has died. He was 67.
TMZ reports Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.
#BREAKINGNEWS https://t.co/fZx2Pcrfom— TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2022
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," a representative for Jordan said in a statement.
"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for Will & Grace, appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat and co-starred on the sitcom The Cool Kids.
- With AAP
Musician Samantha Jade marries in Venice, Italy.
Samantha Jade and partner Pat Handlin have married in an intimate ceremony in Venice, Italy.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Jade wrote "we did it," alongside a carousel of pictures.
The couple were engaged in 2019 but had to put their nuptials on hold because of interruptions brought on by COVID.
Samantha, 35, had to cancel her ceremony twice in 2020, with the pandemic separating her from her WA family.
The UK has a new PM, but is Boris just biding his time?
Boris Johnson was kicked out of the UK leadership less than 2 months ago on the back of a long list of scandals including hosting and attending parties at 10 Downing Street during the covid lockdowns.
But with his replacement Liz Truss being pushed out after less than six weeks, Johnson looked set for a comeback before pulling the pin at the last minute.
Rishi Sunak has now been declared the new British Prime Minister but could Johnson just be waiting in the wings for him to fail too?
Today we find out who Rishi Sunak is and why he could be Boris's ticket back to the leadership.
Feature image: Getty/Instagram.