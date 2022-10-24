The UK has another new PM, and all the news women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

Rishi Sunak will become the United Kingdom's youngest prime minister in modern times after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.

One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak, 42, will become the country's first prime minister of Indian origin - and its third prime minister in less than two months - as he takes over during one of the most turbulent eras in UK political history.

He replaces Liz Truss, who only lasted 44 days before she resigned, needing to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil, and seeking to lead a party that has fractured along ideological lines.

He told his MPs on Monday that they faced an "existential crisis" and must "unite or die".

He told the country it faced a "profound economic challenge".

"We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said.

The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss will be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild the UK's fiscal reputation just as the country slides into one of the toughest downturns in decades, hit by the surging cost of energy and food.

- With AAP